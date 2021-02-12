Services for Edward Kier will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, February 14, 2021 at The Galveston Country Club

Services for Marie Warren Phillips will be held at 9:30 AM, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Sanford Temple COGIC, 5505 Phillips St, Texas City TX 77591

Services for James Sessions will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription