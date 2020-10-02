Gregory Wayne Malmstrom age 28 of Galveston passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 in Galveston. A Celebration of his beautiful life will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, reverend David Gomez officiating. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon.
Gregory Wayne Malmstrom was born on May 24, 1992 in Galveston, TX to the parents of Tina Louise Simpson and Michael Joseph Malmstrom Sr.; On Wednesday September 30, 2020 he transitioned to his eternal life.
Gregory was the baby of the family. He graduated from Ball High in 2011. After high school he began work as a Longshoreman for ILA #20 and was a dedicated employee for 9 years.
Gregory had a true and genuine spirit. His smile could light up a room. Family was everything to him. He enjoyed getting the family together for BBQ’s and parties. He had a passion for hats and tennis shoes and enjoyed cooking. Gregory was always the life of the party.
He is now resting eternally with his mother, Tina Louise Simpson, grandparents Esther and James Simpson, grandmother Bennie Angelina DeForke-Caballero and many other beloved family members.
Gregory’s beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his father, Michael Joseph Malmstrom Sr; his fiancé, Ophelia Medrano (children by love: Leah, Miguel and Cristina); Siblings: Michael J. Malmstrom Jr, Madeline Ross (Leonard), and Branden J. Malmstrom (Stephanie); nieces & nephews: Melanie, Michael Joseph III, Tatum, Carmelo, Anniston, Mason and an abundance of family.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. -Psalm 23
