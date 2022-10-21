GALVESTON, TX — Katye Maye (Defferari) Parsley passed away peacefully on the morning of October 19, 2022, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter J. Parsley, her parents Louis H. Defferari and Katye Maye (Wilder) Defferari, sister Betty Lou Defferari, brothers Frank W. (Ardella) and Louis H (Virginia) Defferari, Jr, and niece Anna (Defferari) Miller.
She is survived by sons Walter G. Parsley (Lino) and John J. Parsley (Maggie), nephew Brett Defferari Miller (Liz), nieces Mary Blount (Ronnie) and Patricia Kelleman (Ronnie), and sister-in-law Mylene Defferari.
Katye was born at the St. Mary's Infirmary in Galveston on September 3, 1930, and lived in Galveston her entire life.
She attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and Ursuline Academy in Galveston.
While at Ursuline, she became a member of a group of "Buddies" who became fast friends and continued to meet for luncheons for the rest of their lives.
Katye graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.S. in physical education in 1951. After graduation, she returned to Galveston and was among the first graduates in the physical therapy certification program at UTMB Galveston. She put her skills to work as a therapist at the Moody School for Cerebral Palsy in Galveston, until the birth of her sons Walter and John, when she became a stay-at-home mom.
Upon the death of her husband Walter in 1974, Katye went back to work and raised her two sons as a single mother. She returned to UTMB to become recertified as a physical therapist, and then went to work in the inpatient therapy department at St. Mary's Hospital, where she stayed until her retirement. Even after retirement, Katye continued to do the work that she loved for as long as she could, as a part-time home health physical therapist.
After she retired, Katye caught the travel bug. Along with her sister Betty Lou, she travelled the world, eventually visiting every continent except Antarctica.
Katye was a devout Catholic. From baptism to burial, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church and the Holy Family Parish.
The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Urban, Dr. Erin Leigh Hommel, and Dr. Lee Grumbles for their excellent care over the years. We also thank Judy Johnson of the Concord Assisted Living Facility, where Katye spent the last few years of her life and received most excellent and loving care. The Concord staff was conscientious and kind to Katye and her family and made the end of her life peaceful.
Pallbearers are Sean Welsh, Paul Anthony, Brett Miller, Liz Johnson, Ronnie Blount, and Ronnie Keleman.
Katye's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Her funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the American Diabetes Association or charity of your choice.
