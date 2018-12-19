Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the age of 68. He was surrounded by his loving wife, children, and family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather.
Jiggy was a loving kind hearted person, funny, and had an amazing smile. He always believed in helping a friend, family or a complete stranger in time of need, no matter what the circumstances would be. He would be willing to give his last dollar to help a complete stranger. His favorite past time of his life was fishing, buying lottery tickets, he loved spending time with his son and watching his grandkids at the games, spending time with his daughter and seeing her perform in theatre, going to Whataburger and Happy Buddha to eat a meal and two cups of ice. He was a hardworking man who believed in having several jobs at the same time. His first job right out of high school was at UTMB as a housekeeper. He was a Galveston Firefighter, a transit city bus driver, a security officer for Ball High School and Galveston College, a school bus driver for the Galveston School District.
Carlos is preceded in death by his father Carlos Alcazar, Jr., mother Susie Solis, (nephew) Anthony DeLosSantos, (Niece) Michelle DeLosSantos, and great nephew Marc Anthony DeLosSantos.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn Diaz, son Shawn Alcazar (Melina), daughter Lorie Alcazar, stepson Johnny Diaz (Crystal), Sisters Josie DeLosSantos (Eugene) and Lisa Maza (Joe), 11 grandchildren: Shawn Jr., Lalo Ray, Richard, Diego, Daniel, Olivia, Izabella, Samiah, Anastasia, Isabella and Elizabeth. Nephews and Niece: Eugene Rene DeLosSantos, Martin DeLosSantos (Mayra), Joe Ray Maza, Kristina Maza and two great-nephews and three great nieces and cousins that he loved dearly as well as his dear friend Libby.
A Rosary will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 6:30 P.M., with a Vigil service following at 7:00 P.M., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the Rosary beginning at 5:00 P.M.
