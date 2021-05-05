CYPRESS — John B. "Bobby" Lozica, Jr, 85, passed away after a brief illness at his home in Cypress, Texas on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born in Galveston on April 27, 1936 to Mary and John B. Lozica, Sr. He graduated from Kirwin High School in Galveston with the class of 1954 and worked for many years in real estate investment.
The greatest loves in his life were God, family, friends and his hometown of Galveston. Bobby was the most generous and positive person. He rarely spoke unkindly of anyone, but always looked for the good in everyone he met and every situation. Always eager to help, he offered words of encouragement or kind gestures of support to those who may have needed it. He maintained many lifelong friendships and will be sorely missed by the many who loved him. He is irreplaceable.
Mr. Lozica was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Charles D. Milos, Sr. and Oscar Carlson, and nephew, Randy Carlson.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Martha; his sisters, Mary Milos and Cecilia Carlson; step-daughters Debbie Gorski, Suzanne Thiem and Laura Thurman; nephew, Charles D. "Sonny" Milos, Jr.; nieces, Diane Johnigan, Paulette Roeder, Deborah Novicky, Sandra Homrighaus, Cindy Anderson and Nancy Cooley; and five grandchildren.
Mr. Lozica's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 6, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
A memorial mass will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, May 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to O'Connell Preparatory School or a charity of choice.
