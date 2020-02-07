Cheryl Yvette Armstrong

Cheryl Yvette Armstrong of Hitchcock, TX transitioned at her residence on Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Services are pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.

Mrs. Ethel Brow

Mrs. Ethel Brow of Texas City, TX transitioned Friday, February 7, 2020 in Houston, TX. The Celebration of her life is pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568

Billie Lester Glidden

Billie Lester Glidden, 90, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life, Wednesday February 5, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.

Alfred Payton

COLLEGE STATION –Alfred Payton, 66, departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.

Dr. Mary M. Smith

Dr. Mary M. Smith of Texas City, TX transitioned from this life on February 3, 2020. Arrangements to Celebrate her life are pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription