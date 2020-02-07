Cheryl Yvette Armstrong
Cheryl Yvette Armstrong of Hitchcock, TX transitioned at her residence on Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Services are pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.
Mrs. Ethel Brow
Mrs. Ethel Brow of Texas City, TX transitioned Friday, February 7, 2020 in Houston, TX. The Celebration of her life is pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568
Billie Lester Glidden
Billie Lester Glidden, 90, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life, Wednesday February 5, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Alfred Payton
COLLEGE STATION –Alfred Payton, 66, departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Dr. Mary M. Smith
Dr. Mary M. Smith of Texas City, TX transitioned from this life on February 3, 2020. Arrangements to Celebrate her life are pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568
