Larry Bernard Kerkhove, husband of Diane Kerkhove died December 5, 2019 in Clear Lake, Texas. Larry Kerkhove was born December 25, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Bernard Henry and Margaret Simpson Kerkhove.
He attended the Attica Indiana School System and received a Bachelor and Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. Larry was employed by Amoco Oil Company holding numerous staff and management positions retiring after a 30-year career. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and was a former member of TSPE, NSPE, ACI, and ASCE.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Kerkhove of League City; three children, Susan Spaeth of Rogers, Arkansas, Patricia and husband Matt Zapp of Springfield, Ohio, and Philip Kerkhove of Sabina, Ohio; brother, Charles Kerkhove and wife Shirley of Attica, Indiana and three grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 1601 W. League City Pkwy, League City, Texas 77573. Burial will be in Attica, Indiana.
