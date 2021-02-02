TEXAS CITY — Jimmie Ruth (Coonrod) Pryor, 86, of Texas City peacefully passed from this life on earth and took her rightful place alongside her heavenly father on January 31, 2021.
Jimmie Ruth was born in Alvin, Texas on May 9, 1934 to Steven Isaac Coonrod, Jr. and Jodie Marie (Brackett) Coonrod. Jimmie Ruth was raised on a small farm and was the second oldest sibling in a home that included 2 brothers and 4 other sisters. She was the oldest of the Coonrod girls and became the oldest sibling after her brother Benny’s untimely death at the age of 12. She graduated from Alvin High School in 1953. During her senior year at Alvin High School, she was the recipient of the “Babe Ruth Award” for Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year where she lettered in both track and basketball.
In 1952, Jimmie met the love of her life, Thomas Claude Pryor who was home on leave from the Marine Corp. After a year in Korea serving with the 1st Marines, Mr. Pryor was discharged on December 2, 1953. Three days later on December 5, 1953 Tom and Jimmie were married in a small church wedding in the town of Alvin, Texas. The couple made their home in Texas City and would go on to be married for 60 wonderful years. They raised three loving children, son Thomas C. Pryor, Jr., son Robert E. Pryor, and daughter Marilyn E. (Pryor) Perry. Besides being a mom, Mrs. Pryor worked in the dental industry for various dentists in the Texas City area until her retirement in 1984. Mrs. Pryor was a member of West Haven Church of Christ in Texas City. Prior to joining the West Haven Church of Christ, Mrs. Pryor was a member of the 7th Street Church of Christ also in Texas City for 58 years. There she enjoyed the fellowship of the church and the weekly meetings with her ladies bible study group until her health caused her to stop going.
Jimmie enjoyed gardening and raising roses. Her backyard was quite the show place where she raised over 50 different variety of roses and knew the name of each one. She loved beautiful clothes and enjoyed having her hair fixed at the beauty parlor each week. She was a classy dresser and had the personality to go with it. Jimmie Ruth had a love for the outdoors. She enjoyed going camping, and she loved spending time on the lake fishing for that one big crappie or catfish. But most of all, Jimmie Ruth was a family person. She loved her family including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always found time for them and made each of them feel special. She loved them and they loved her back.
Mrs. Pryor is preceded in death by both her mother and father; her oldest brother, Benny Coonrod; her youngest brother, Ricky Coonrod, and her younger sister, Nancy Free. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Pryor, Sr; her son, Robert E. Pryor; her grand-daughter Lisa (Pryor) Jay; and her daughter-in-law Teresa A. (Caulk) Pryor.
She is survived by her sisters, Catherine Plaster of Conroe, Texas, Peggy Hall of Friendswood, Texas, Wanda Farquhar and husband Eddie of Kennard, Texas; brother-in-law, Paul Free of Etoile, Texas; sister-in-law, Ann Pryor of Lincoln, Montana; son, Thomas C. Pryor Jr. and wife Shawn of Pearland, Texas; daughter, Marilyn Perry and husband Clay of Texas City, Texas; daughter-in-law, Judy Pryor of Texas City, Texas; grandchildren, John Pryor, Robert Pryor, Lauren (Pryor) McNanny, Dustin Todd, Cassie (Perry) Springman, Marshal Perry, Brad Pryor, Kilian Goodson, Erica (Kucera) Cote, Brandi Perry, and Cash Perry, 11 great grandchildren, Haley Pryor, Mackenzie Todd, Peyton Jay, Hunter Todd, Faith Springman, Jackson Springman, Ella Cote, Emery Perry, Paisley Perry, Brandon Pryor, and Liam McNanny and she had numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all very much and had a special place in her heart for each one of them.
Her family would like to acknowledge and thank their mom’s caregiver, Susan Mathews for all she did over the past year. Susan, you were such a blessing and good friend to our mother. Thank you so much from the bottom of our heart.
Jimmie Ruth Pryor will be missed by all that knew her. May our dear Lord bless her soul giving her peace and eternal life forever.
Services for Mrs. Pryor will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
