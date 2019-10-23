David Miranda Sr., 58, of Texas City passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 7, 1961 in Galveston, Texas to Vincent and Guadalupe Miranda.
David was a man who always had a joke to tell. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. David was a painter for the Texas City Independent School District.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Miranda; his mother and father; sister, Josephine Medina, and mother-in-law Raquel Garcia.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Sylvia; son, David Miranda, Jr and wife Sloane; father-in-law, Raul Garcia; siblings, Robert (Sandra), Reno (Gracie), Phillip (Toni), Patricia (David), Yolanda (Juan), Lilly Malmstrom (Robert), Arnold Garcia (Linda), Roy Garcia (Janie), Rosalinda Gonzales (Andy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 with a memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
