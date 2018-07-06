Henry Lee Ford Jr. Affectionately known as (Fat Cat) was born on the 28th day of February 1961, to late Reverend Dr. Henry Lee Ford Sr. and Pastor Joyce M Ford.
Henry attended La Marque High School in Texas, and then went on to DeVry Institute of Technology in Dallas, Texas. Henry was later employed with NASA Johnson Space Center, where he worked diligently for 37 years as an engineer who assisted the Astronauts with their cargo that was sent to and from the NASA Space Center. He traveled to and from Florida Kennedy Space Center and Mission Control Center in Moscow Russia.
Henry accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized at the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church of Dickinson, Texas. He was also a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City, and Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in La Marque, Texas under the leadership of his father, the late Reverend Dr. Henry Lee Ford Sr. As a young man, Henry joined the New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he worked faithfully as an usher, and a greeter under leadership of the late Dr. Wiley L Dunn Sr. and continued his membership under the present pastor Dr. Charles E. Turner. Henry was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Stacey L. Adams-Ford, a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and a dedicated employee of NASA.
Henry was preceded in death by his sister, Charlene Joyce M Ford, and father, Reverend Dr. Henry Lee Ford Sr.
Henry is survived by his wife Stacey L. Adams-Ford, his mother Pastor Joyce M. Ford, siblings- Leon Darrell Ford, Frances Jean Ford, Myritha Joyce Ford-Cleveland (Chad), Nephews Leonard D. Ford, Damien L. Cleveland, Devron D. Cleveland, Father and Mother-in-law, Deacon Columbus Adams Jr. and Mrs. Wilma R. Adams, brother-in-law, Chadrick Adams and a host of family, God children, friends and co-workers.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 7, 2018 at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3221 Bain Street, Houston, Texas 77026. Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am. Funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment, Cemetery Beautiful. Pastor, Charles Turner, officiating. You may sign the guest book at www.carlbarnesfuneralhome.net
