Mrs. Verdell Carraway Allen was born on June 11, 1936 in Brenham to the late Lee and Adell caraway and passed away on February 12, 2020.
Verdell grew up in Brenham and attended the public schools there. Later she moved to Huntsville then to Texas City. She later married the late James Allen, Sr.
A wake will be held Friday, February 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mainland Funeral Home. Homegoing services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22 at Greaters Barbours Chapel, 7420 Farm to Market 1765, Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.