Claudia Ann Stevens

GALVESTON, TX — Long-term Galveston resident Claudia Ann Stevens died on the morning of Thursday December 8 at home in Ajijic, Mexico at the age of 79, with her daughter at her side.

Born in Galveston, Texas on January 13, 1943, she studied ballet and gave many performances, specializing in adagio form, often with her sister Bonnie, while her mother Ruth Mullen played piano, grandmother Ruth Wenzel made her costumes and grandfather Bob made sets. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1960, studying mathematics as well as painting.

