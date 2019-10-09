Bobby Lee Hilton
GALVESTON—Bobby Lee Hilton, 86, departed this life on Monday October 7, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Connie Marie Elders
GALVESTON—Connie Marie Elders, 61, departed this life on October 3, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Leo Clark, III
LA MARQUE—Leo Clark, III, 45, departed this life on October 6, 2019, at Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
