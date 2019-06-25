SANTA FE—Mrs. Linda Lee Noto passed from this life Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Linda was born March 30, 1956 in Bremerton, Washington but eventually moved to Texas where she married her husband of nearly 45 years, Jay. Together they built a family and Linda’s warm personality created a home that welcomed everyone. She poured her heart into caring for her children, grandchildren and all the others who walked through her doors. Linda’s guidance kept her family in line and always made sure they came first. She was the perfect example of a loving mother. When she wasn’t putting others before herself, she loved to go riding on motorcycles or target shooting at the gun range. Linda’s love for others will remain in those lucky enough to have known her and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Wilson and Doralee (Stewart) Clark; and her grandparents.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jay ”Bobby” Noto; son, Jay Noto, Jr. and wife, Nikki; daughter, Lindsay Henry and husband, James; grandchildren, Kaleigh Noto, Cody Noto, Drew Henry, Haylee Henry; Annie Minks and Rainey Kern; great-granddaughter, Dakota Kern; honorary kids, Steve Minks and wife, Cherie, Joey Foreman and wife, Jessica, Leslie Pickett and husband, Charlie, Austin Hunter, Kyle Hunter, Dewayne Mittlestead; honorary grandchild, Kinlyn Rich; sister, Becky Smith and several other sisters and brothers and Chester her pup.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Rick Dickson officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Foreman, Drew Henry, Austin Hunter, Steve Minks, Kevin Nichols and Cody Noto. Honorary pallbearer will be Fred Requenez and Brandon Reagan.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
