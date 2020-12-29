SANTA FE —
Phyllis Baust Fisk, age 75 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday December 27, 2020 at her home. Phyllis was born November 10, 1945 in Wichita, Kansas and moved to Alta Loma, Texas in 1948. Her family would later move to Dickinson, Texas in 1955 and Phyllis would go on to graduate from Dickinson High School in 1964. She worked in the banking and medical fields for over 30 years and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Irene Baust.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of almost 55 years, Robert “Bobby” Fisk; daughters, Molly Hegner, Ginger Fisk, Shannon Rich and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Amanda Hegner Brinkley and husband Ryan, Dieter Hegner and wife Nichole, Stephanie Villatoro and husband Deybis, Madison Davis and husband Jerald, Dallan Johnson and Kinlyn Rich; great grandchildren, Evelynn, Maddie, Nicolas, Landon, Makenna, Kimber and Cora; sister in law, (more like a sister) Mary Fisk and all of her special church lady friends, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM — 6:00 PM Friday, January 1, 2021 with a Rosary to be recited at 5:30 PM at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas.
A private interment of ashes will be held at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.