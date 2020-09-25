SANTA FE—
Mr. Andrew Marc “Andy” Lopez passed from this life Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Galveston.
Born February 17, 1973 in Texas City, Mr. Lopez had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Andy was an electrician who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and barbequing but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his children.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew and Nieves Lopez, Annie Mae Hernandez, Jim Hernandez; nephew, Rigo Aguilera; cousin, Joe Puga.
Survivors include his parents, Frank and Shirley Lopez of Santa Fe; children, Amber Lopez, Alexis Ramirez, Adriana Lopez all of Pearland; mother of his children, Cynthia Ramirez of Pearland; brother, Frank Lopez and wife, Barbara of League City; sisters, Amanda Scurlock, Ruby J. Lopez, Debra Crowl all of Santa Fe; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Garcia officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
