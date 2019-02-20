GALVESTON—Isaac Fanuiel III, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital in Houston, Texas.
He was born on January 25, 1951, in Galveston, TX, to the late Isaac Jr. and Claytonia Fanuiel. Isaac accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age was baptized at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, TX.
He attended and graduated from Galveston Ball High school in 1969. After graduation, he attended Kentucky State University and soon married his high school sweetheart Leah Ward. Isaac worked as a retail salesman, insurance agent and construction worker until he became disabled.
Left to cherish memories is sister Susan Fanuiel; sons, Isaac Fanuiel IV, Adam Clayton Fanuiel Sr., daughter, Latoya Washington; grandchildren; Isaac V, Faith, Teyah and Adam Jr. and a host of cousins, family and friends.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Luke Baptist Church, with Rev. James E. Pete, Jr. Host Pastor.
