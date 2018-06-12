Hern
A funeral Mass for Harvey Hern will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. Rite of Committal and interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Kotlarich
Funeral service for Steve Kotlarich will be held today at 10 a.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Trahan
A celebration of life service for Donald Trahan Jr. will be held today at 7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Rd. W. in Dickinson.
