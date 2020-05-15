Karen Ann Arnold (68), of Texas City, Texas passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 13, 1951 to Patsy and Byrle Arnold. Karen was a member of the College View Baptist Church in Texas City and worked for American National for 39 years.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brother; Keith Arnold. Karen is survived by her sister, Debra Charping and husband Ron of Texas City; brother, Byrle Arnold and wife Pam of Round Rock; nieces and nephews, Sarah Sheilds, Carly Charping, Keith Arnold, Brian Cosby and Eric Charping; and great-neices and nephews, Nova, Eric, Coy, Olin, Brian, Chloe, Zoe, Mikael
It was Karen’s wish, not to have a service. In her honor, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.