Simpton
Funeral services for Lyle Simpton will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Port Bolivar Methodist Church, with Reverend Valerie Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at the Port Bolivar Cemetery under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Fassetta
A Funeral Mass for O’Neal Fassetta will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend John Kappe, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Davis
Funeral services for Charles Davis will be held today at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Tacquard
Funeral Mass for Shirley Tacquard will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin. Interment will follow at Hypolite Perthuis Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.
Hart
Celebration of life services for Lee Hart will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, 851 FM 517, followed immediately by a graveside service at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
Snow
A Catholic Funeral Mass for Mary Snow will be held today at 10:30 a.m. on St Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City with internment at Mt. Olivet immediately following under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
