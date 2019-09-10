TEXAS CITY—
Mr. Alexander S. Britan, Sr. passed from this life Friday afternoon, September 6, 2019, in Texas City.
Born April 21, 1927 in Berlin, Germany, Mr. Britan had been a resident of Texas City for over 63 years. He was a member of Pentecostals of Santa Fe and had served in the United States Merchant Marines and retired from Amoco after 29 years as an operator. Alexander was a Holocaust survivor who came to the United States in 1941 at the age of 14 and was raised by his Jewish foster parents in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding and going to rallies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Eli and Gabrielle Marie (Heiman) Britan; foster parents, Heiman and Dorothy Goldberg; daughter, Annette Britan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Sybil Britan; sons, Alexander S. Britan, Jr. and wife, Shelli of Pearland, Mark A. Britan of Austin; grandchildren, Natalie Wisniewski and husband, Daniel, Anthony Britan and wife, Jenny, Jonathan Britan and fiancé, Shannon O’Neil; great-grandchildren, Hailey Britan, Cora Britan, Emma Smith, Mason Smith.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Pentecostals of Santa Fe, 12811 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas, with Reverend and Mrs. L.M. Jeane, Reverend Tommy Custer and Reverend Mark Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Britan, Jonathan Britan, Jimmy Doyle, Mike Doyle, Wesley Doyle and Daniel Wisniewski. Honorary bearers will be Cora Britan, Hailey Britan, Jenny Britan, Shelli Britan, Shannon O’Neil, Emma Smith, Mason Smith and Natalie Wisniewski.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to give a special thanks to neighbors and friends: co-workers at South Shore Harbor Resorts, our church family, Traditions Health and Hospice, Lee Thompson, Jimmy Zaro, Anna John, Bobby and Sherlene Cram, Raymond and Sandy Walker, Danny and Norma Davaler. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
