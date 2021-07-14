Kenneth Wayne KP Pleasant

GALVESTON — Kenneth Wayne Pleasant “KP”, 65, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on July 5, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. He was born on October 27, 1955, to the late Edward Pleasant and Charlotte Jean Pleasant.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother, Charlotte Conway, niece, nephew, and brother.
Kenneth leaves cherished memories with his wife, Jacqueline Elaine Pleasant; his children, brothers, sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 A.M., follow by a service celebrating his life at 1:00 P.M.., on July 14, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Dr. William Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
