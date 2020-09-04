Gloria “Sally” Judd, age 87 of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 at her residence. Sally was born on August 8, 1934 in Pasadena, California. She was a homemaker and Christian by faith. Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Judd, parents, Frank and Dorothy Garrison, daughter, Cathay Judd.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Debra Folmar, son, Leonard Judd, grandchildren, Gerald Jackson, Robert Jackson, Maygan Steed, Mellisa Bird, Joel Fontenot, Pamela Dixon, Robert Judd, Kelly Judd, Dr. Christy Biliack, great-grandchildren, Emmalyn Jackson, Wyatt Jackson, Benjamin Jackson, Ella Steed, Jack Steed, Kylin Abbott, Taylor Dixon, Molly Biliack, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
