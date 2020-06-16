GALVESTON—
Amelia (Emma) Salazar Ordonez, age 78, passed away on June 13, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Amelia was born on November 3, 1941 in Ballinger, Texas. She is survived by her sibling Manuel Salazar, her children Lucille Vasquez(Robert), Ray Ordonez(Roseann), Gabriel Ordonez(Emalene), Richard Ordonez and Gilbert Ordonez, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Mother Sara Acosta Salazar, her Father Ramon Salazar, her sisters, Panfila Zapata, Manuela Olvera, Lenora Flores, Lille Alvarado, her brothers, Fidel Salazar, David Aquirre, and Gilbert Aguirre, her husband Salustino Ordonez, daughter Sara Jane Fox, her sons, Salustino Ordonez, Jr., George Allen Hershberger, James Ordonez and twin brother Tino Ordonez, and her companion Victor Gomez.
Amelia was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She was a hardworking person who shared nothing but love and care to anyone that knew her. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren. Her legacy was to help anyone in need. She loved spending time with all of her nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and her best friend and ex-daughter-in-law Diana Ordonez.
She was a Caregiver for the Meridian and a private Caregiver for many years. She loved buying jewelry, watching her novelas, listening to classic Mexican songs, and Mariachi music.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 11:00a.m., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00a.m.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Ordonez, Diego Ordonez, Tino Ordonez, III, Ramon Ordonez, Gilbert Ray and Zack Ordonez.
