May 11, 1932 - September 30, 2018

Mrs. Cora Richardson, 86, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2018. Mrs. Richardson was born May 11, 1932 in Stoneham, Texas.

Funeral services for Mrs. Richardson will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Carlos Phillips will officiate the funeral service and Pastor Robert Jackson will give the eulogy.

Burial for Mrs. Richardson will be Monday, October 15, 2018, at Stonehamville Cemetery in Navasota.

