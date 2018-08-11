Paul Wayne Houghtaling
Paul Wayne Houghtaling passed away on August 11, 2018 in La Marque, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Manuel (Meme) Garcia Martinez
TEXAS CITY—Manuel (Meme) Garcia Martinez 76 of Texas City passed away Wednesday August 9, 2018 at Mainland Hospital in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston
