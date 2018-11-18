Jeannette Schultz was born in Galveston, TX on November 6, 1935, to Ernest and Barbara Schultz. She was a proud BOI who could trace her family roots in Galveston to 1839. Jeannette passed from this life peacefully in her slumber on November 1, 2018, in League City, TX.
Ms. Schultz was a 1953 graduate of Ball High School who served three years as a Tornette. Her career in banking spanned 30 years on the island. She went to work at US National Bank after graduating high school. She was employed there for 24 years and at Guaranty Federal Savings & Loan Association for six years. Jeannette was a member of University Baptist Church, formerly Broadway Baptist Church. She was a charter member, golden division, of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce and a lifetime member of the Galveston Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her beloved “Granny,” Mary Ann Powell Kimley; her parents, Ernest and Barbara Schultz; and her former husband and companion, John T. Stevens, along with many cousins and friends, especially her lifelong friend, Norma Musick Herrin.
Jeannette’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 19, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The service will be led by Pastor Robert Dowdy with family members serving as pallbearers.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Jeannette's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
