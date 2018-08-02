Carolyn Marie Mosley was born March 11, 1956 in Galveston, Texas to Letha Mosley and the late Franklin D. Mosley. Carolyn attended Galveston public schools.
Carolyn worked for UTMB Shriners Burn Hospital in Dietary. She also worked at Ryan’s Cafeteria. Her final job prior to her death was A-Med as a careworker.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Tiffany R. Scott (Alvin), Ethan Jones, her granddaughters, Angelica and Arianna Scott.
Carolyn also leaves behind her sisters, Linda Mills Clark (Leroy), Theresa Allen and Judith Tillmon (Warren); brothers, David Mosley (Gina) and Brian Mosley; close friends, Kathy Troud-Gibson, Troy Terrell, Clifford Davis along with many other family members and friends.
Services will take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony to celebrate her life at 10:00 a.m. Both events will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church located at 1420 31st Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
Professional services entrusted to Bay Area Funeral Directors. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. 409-933-4300.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.