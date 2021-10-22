HITCHCOCK — James Daly, 61, of Hitchcock, TX passed away Saturday, October 16th, 2021. Born as the youngest of three, James was born on November 5, 1959 in Texas City, TX.
James is preceded in death by his grandmother, Monnon “Skinny Granny” Seabridge; father, Jack Daly, and mother, Patricia “Pat” Daly of La Marque, TX.
James is survived by children, James R. Daly and wife, Jessica Daly of Liverpool, TX; Megan Daly and partner, Zach Anders of Texas City, TX. James leaves a legacy of grandchildren, Hayden and Brooklyn Daly and Reed and Cole Anders; sisters, Jackie Alston and Evelyn Bowden along with life-long best friends and claimed “brothers”, David and wife, Joan Sendejas, Scott Kaufman, and Joaquin Galvan.
James was a graduate of Hitchcock High School, Class of 1978. James was known as a sweet, selfless, and caring person his entire life. He began his career as a Longshoreman at the Port of Galveston and transitioned into the Oil and Gas Industry and finished his career as a Senior Planner with JV Industrial.
James was an avid cook, participating and winning many Barbeque Cook-offs with his friends, The Dog House Gang. He enjoyed having a good time, whether that was throwing back a few cold ones, cooking, laying in his recliner watching Westerns, or running after his grandchildren.
James never fell short to lend a helping hand. He was a devoted and beloved father, grandfather, and a cherished friend that always put others needs above his own. James lives on in the hearts and minds of his loving family and friends.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation on Tuesday October 26, 2021 from 5- 8 pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday October 27, 2021 at 12:00pm.
