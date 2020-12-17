Joyce Guy Allen

GALVESTON — Joyce Allen was born January 13, 1940 to Ennis and Fannie Guy. Joyce was called home on December 11, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 years, Willie Allen; two daughters Linda(Michael) Taylor and Damita Nance; four sisters, Irma Maxwell of California, Willie Mae Holt, Avis Morgan, Gaye Morgan; two brothers Jeff Guy, Kenneth Guy. A devoted sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charles and Betty Pichon. And a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A special friend, Minerva McAfee.
A private graveside service will be held in lieu of a funeral, per Joyce's final request.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences.
