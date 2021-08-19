Mary M. Joyce Stanford Mama Mary Thompson

GALVESTON — Mary Magdalene Joyce Stanford Thompson, 90, went home to be with Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021, UTMB Hospital in Galveston, TX, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on January 28, 1931, in Galveston, TX, at John Sealy Hospital to Robert Joyce, Sr. and Lela (Brooks) Joyce. Mary and her only brother, Robert Joyce, Jr., were raised by a lovely grandmother, Mary Magdalene (Simmons) Brooks and lovely aunt, Matilda (Brooks) Dean in Wiergate, TX. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948, as Valedictorian of her class.
Mary accepted Jesus Christ at an early age at First Union Baptist Church in Galveston, TX. She finished Franklin Beauty College in Houston, TX. Afterwards, she worked in different hair salons including, Princess Hair Salon & The Professional Building Beauty Shop on John Sealy Hospital's Blvd. She was eventually a co-owner of Stanford's Barber & Beauty Shop in Galveston, TX.
Mary was a faithful member of Gtr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, under the leadership of her son-n-law, Pastor Timothy Allen, Sr. She was a member in the choir, mission, sunday school & volunteers in other areas where needed.
Mary was preceded in by her husbands, parents and her son, Willie B. Brown, Jr. She leaves precious memories with her children, Rashidah Shareef, Rev. Nathaniel Brown (Linda), Michael Brown (Chris), Rosaline Leigh (Rev. Ira III), Bruce Brown, Felix Brown, David Brown and Janet Allen (Rev. Timothy, Sr.); 24 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; devoted caregivers, Phyllis Gamble and Brenda Lundy; goddaughter, Thelma Hunter and a host of relative, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation from 1-6 P.M., at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary on Friday, August 20, 2021. A service celebrating her life for the family at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Gtr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, with Rev. Nathaniel Brown officiating and Pastor Timothy Allen, Sr. eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
