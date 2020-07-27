Mary Ann Vento Montalbano, 89, of Galveston passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bayou Pines Care Center. She was a BOI and lifelong Galveston resident. She was born on March 9, 1931.
The family will receive visitors after 5:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm. Due to COVID-19, masks are required in the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at the church.
Mary Ann attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Galveston and attended Ball High School. After meeting & marrying the love of her life, Angelo, they created a wonderful family together and raised six children, who she cherished. She spent so many days and nights at the ballparks watching her kids play ball and loved every minute of it. Then she got to watch her grandchildren on those same fields. Mary Ann worked at Our Lady of Guadalupe school where her children attended and later worked at Oppe Elementary.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Denke Vento; her husband of 57 years, Angelo Eugene Montalbano; her son, Michael Joseph Montalbano; and her brother, Carl Anthony Vento.
Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Rose Frances Vento Heximer and husband, Curt, of Covington, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Carole Vento, of Little Elm, Texas; son, Paul James Montalbano and wife, Peggy, of Galveston; daughter, Angela Montalbano Kunz, of Galveston; daughter, Kathy Montalbano MacLean and husband, John, of Oak Leaf, Texas; son, Frank Joseph Montalbano of Galveston; son, Louis Anthony Montalbano and wife, Tammy, of Galveston; and daughter-in-law, Judi Montalbano of Waxahachie, Texas. Her grandchildren, ‘Mamaw’s Doll Babies,’ include Christopher William Kunz and wife, Kerra, of Houston; Ryan David Kunz of Fort Worth, Texas; Paul James Montalbano II of Austin; Parker Daniel Montalbano of Houston; Austin Lee Montalbano of Texas City; Kayla Rose Montalbano of Texas City; and Madison Rae Montalbano of Waxahachie, Texas. Great grandchildren are Michael Anthony Kunz of Houston and Matthew Bennett Kunz of Houston. Mary Ann is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and was considered to be ‘Mom’ to most of her children’s friends.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Christopher, Ryan, Paulie, Parker and Austin Montalbano and son-in-law, John MacLean.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the exceptional staff at Bayou Pines Care Center who treated our Mother like their own and gave her such great care.
Memorials may be sent to O’Connell Preparatory High School.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary Ann’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
