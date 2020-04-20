January 22, 1939 in Galveston, Texas a baby boy was born to Celistine Langham and Cleveland Hendricks Sr. who they named Cleveland Hendricks Jr.
Cleveland affectionately known as “Moose” was a 1957 graduate of Central High school where he was a member of the Bearcat’s football team, track teams and band. Cleveland later attended Grambling State University. Moose was employed ILA Local 20 formally Local 851 where he served as Foreman prior to his retirement after 30 years of service. Cleveland grew up in Shiloh AME Church and later joined McKinney United Methodist Church.
On April 15, 2020, Cleveland Hendricks, Jr. passed from his earthly life into his eternal life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Celistine Langham and Cleveland Hendricks Sr.; stepmother who help raised him, Oledias Hendricks; wife, Shirley Hendricks; brother Travis Hendricks; and daughter, Pamela Hendricks.
Cleveland leaves to cherish his memories his devoted son Cleveland Hendrick III (Michelle); 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home with a private burial service to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.