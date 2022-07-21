ALVIN — Mrs. Cristy Lee Shaffer passed from this life Monday, July 18, 2022, in Alvin.
Born August 30, 1972 in Texas City, Mrs. Shaffer enjoyed being outdoors, including boating and floating down the Guadalupe, loved her dogs but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Bolton; grandfather, Claude Carter; grandmothers, Barbara Carter and Juanita Bolton.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 15 years, Brian Shaffer; mother, Jere Carter of Santa Fe; father, Jim Bolton, Jr and wife, Debbie of League City; grandfather, Jimmy Bolton, Sr.; sons, Logan Shaffer of Alvin, Adam Shaffer and wife, Miranda of Santa Fe; daughters, Alaina Shaffer of Texas City, Sara Shaffer of Santa Fe; sisters, Lindsay Hood and husband, Donald of Texas City, Lauren Muehr and husband, Lee of Dickinson; grandchildren, Luke, Kye, Max and Ashlynn; cousin, Kim Peveto and husband, Toby; dogs, Boogie and Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., with a private family memorial service following at 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
