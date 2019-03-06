Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin, Lottie Marie Spiller was born on a glorious day, March 9, 1931. She was a faithful member of Wilbur United Methodist Church. She loved spending quality time with her family. She infused the lives of countless others with her love, generosity and kindness.
Lottie our loving matriarch went home to receive her eternal life’s reward on March 3, 2019.
Left to cherish beautiful memories of her is her husband, Joe L. Spiller, Sr.; children, Regina Whiting, Cynthia Jo Spiller, Joe Lee Spiller, Jr., (Mara), Charlene Denise Mc Neil, Gregory Dean Spiller, Vyvyan Pearl Spiller and Jerronda Harrison Taylor; grand Children, Derrick (Felicia) Spiller, Gregory Valentine, Justin Spiller, Leigh Whiting, Symone Mc Neil, Ravyn Spiller, Brandon Spiller, Brad Taylor and Brock Taylor; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Katie Guillory, Vivian (Paul) Slater and Norman (Earlie Mae) Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, in-laws and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Wilbur Chapel Methodist Church in Hitchcock, TX, Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.