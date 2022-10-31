Funeral services for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BrossetteServices for Jack Brossette will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston car chase suspect held on $1.1 million in bondsLeague City developer, wife, dropped as parade grand marshals over lawsuitGuest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas'Galveston teen delivers game ball at World Series openerTremont House in Galveston unveils multimillion-dollar makeoverGalveston District 2 councilman plans to resign because of moveLeague City man faces life in prison for killing wifeGrowing Houston chain buys Queen's Bar-B-Que; couple buys Santa Fe castleProbe of Galveston Post Office underway, Weber saysBall High goes out a blowout winner over Northside in 'old' Courville Stadium's final game CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports PreviewHarvest Moon Regatta sets sail CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (50) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Galveston ISD must build an eight-lane track (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (39) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
