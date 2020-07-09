On July 4th 2020, the Lord in his infinite wisdom saw fit to call home his faithful servant Rita “RJ” Dinnon, the family of RJ sincerely thanks you for your thoughts and prayers. RJ is survived by her daughter Tifanie Dinnon, son Ronald Dinnon Jr., sisters, grand and great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may share condolences at www.carnesfuneralhome.com

