Lyndia Jean Chambers was born April 21, 1948 in Texas City, Texas and passed away July 4,2020.
She is preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Opal Leigh, sister, Josephine Bost, and sister-in-law, Betty Leigh.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Raj Kanagasabai and grandson, Joshua Kanagasabai; brother, Travis J. Leigh; nephew and his wife, William Dale Bost Jr. and Janet Bost and children Allison Fisher and Laura Ketenbrink; nephew, Steven Bost and children Jason Bost and Megan Collins; niece and her husband, Beverly and Danny Moton and children Lacy, Tori Moton and Shelby Moton; niece and her husband, Judy Michalak-Dietrich and David Dietrich and children Shane, Travis and Hannah Michalak, and her beloved best friend of over 50 years, Karen Schultz.
Pallbearers will be Travis J. Leigh, William Dale Bost Jr., Steven Bost, Danny Moton, Shane and Travis Michalak and Honorary Pallbearer, Stephen Michalak.
Visitation will be from 1-2pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 with 2pm Celebration of Life Funeral Services at Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City followed by Interment at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
