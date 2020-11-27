DICKINSON — Charles “Cliff” Burks, 95 passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Dickinson. He was born on July 15, 1925 in Jasper, Texas to Charles and Lorena Burks.
Cliff served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Nevada, BB36 in both the Pacific and Atlantic Theater. He was awarded the Legion of Honor Medal by France for his participation in the Normandy Invasion. He was a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque and was elected to the Vestry and served several times as the Senior Warden, a Past President and life member of the Rotary Club of La Marque and Little League Coach for the Rotary Club White Sox’s Baseball Team, Past President of Galveston County Home Builders Association and a life member of the Masonic Lodge in Galveston, and a Pilot Commissioner for Galveston County Pilots and Admiral of the Texas Navy. Cliff was owner of Burks Construction Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Mary Virginia Burks. Cliff is survived by his daughters; Cindy DeVries and Kerry Albritton (Randy) and three sons; Clifford Burks, Jr. (Marlene), Larry Burks (Peggy) and Dan Burks, grandchildren; Janellen Valle (Rob), Casey DeVries(Danna), Shannon Bussey (Charli), Ryan Bussey, Kelley Burks Pritchett (Heath), Marshall Burks, Stescha Jordan (Hunter), Daniel Burks, Jennifer Sumrall (Keith) and Josh Morton, his twelve great grandchildren; Madisen DeVries, Ethan DeVries, Robbie Valle, Braeden Valle, Haden Sumrall, Garner Sumrall, Jace Jordan, Tessa Jordan, Penelope D. Pritchett, Jackson Pritchett , Emersyn Pritchett and Kai Bussey.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00am — 1:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm with Father Bob Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Casey DeVries, Daniel Burks, Marshall Burks, David Akins, Keith Sumrall and Josh Morton.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michelle Mercatante, his doctors at UTMB, AMed Hospice and his caregiver Lerena Howard.
