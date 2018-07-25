SANTA FE, TX—Mr. Herbie Thayer passed from this life Monday morning, July 23, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born October 8, 1938 in Galveston, Mr. Thayer had been a resident of Santa Fe for 47 years, previously of Galveston. He proudly served in the Texas National Guard from 1961-1966. Herbie was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 450, working as a heavy equipment operator and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church. He was an avid sports fan, but his true passion was baseball. Herbie played ball for Ball High School and for the American Legion Rattlers in addition to coaching Little League teams. His favorite team was the Houston Astros and he enjoyed watching them win their first World Series. His other favorite pastime was fishing, especially for speckled trout and redfish. He loved being active in his children’s and grandson’s activities and sports. Herbie was a wonderful friend to many and will be missed by all who were so lucky to know him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Arron Thayer, Sr. and Laurel Bernadette (Weyer) Thayer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Thayer; daughter, Laura Timmons and husband, Kevin of Santa Fe; son, John A. Thayer and wife, Janet of Nassau Bay; grandsons, Jacob Mullins, Anthony Timmons, Patrick Thayer and Xavier Salazar.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Reverend Katharine Redpath officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons and baseball fans everywhere.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Herbie’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 156, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
