Joe Marques
JONES CREEK—
Mr. Joe Marques passed from this life Monday evening, August 10, 2020, in Jones Creek.
Born March 19, 1934 in Wattenburg, Colorado, Mr. Marques proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of The Body of Jesus Christ. Joe enjoyed camping, walking, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Epifanio and Norberta (Altore) Marques; son, Joseph Kyle Marques; brothers, Henry Marques, Frank Marques, Nash Marques, Santos “Tito” Marques; sister, Mary Palmares.
Survivors include sons, Paul Marques and wife, Barbara from Hitchcock, Pancho Marques and wife, Diane from Danbury; daughters, Monique Jackson and husband, Oran of Willis, Marchant Yarn of Hitchcock, Misty Bunte and husband Kenny of Jones Creek; divorced wife, Joyce Marques of Hitchcock; sisters, Carmen Garcia and husband, Condo of Denver, Josie Davis of Monroe City, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Joe’s name to Wounded Warriors Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or any veterans organization. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.