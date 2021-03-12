GALVESTON — Leona Faye (Tony) Padgett, nee Faulkner, born Wednesday, April 25, 1934 in Dublin, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2021 on a pretty Saturday morning with her face to the sun and peace in her heart. She was a truly beautiful woman who faced many challenges throughout her lifetime but whose strength, intelligence and stubbornness pulled her through and caused her to always appreciate the people around her who helped her in her times of need. She was a well-traveled woman, crossing all over the states from east coast to west coast, most states in-between and Hawaii too. She crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Elizabeth 2, travelling Europe and living in Germany for 4 years. She also lived in Cuba, Panama and later in life, Iran and the Middle East. She always returned to her home in the great State of Texas. She was a kind woman who loved music and entertaining family and friends. There was always something cooking and she was quick to ask, "Did you eat, yet?" She lived a good life, full of fun, laughter and love.
She was preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Bertie; stepfather, Ben; sister, Lorene, and brother, Pete. She is survived by her brother, Danny and sister, Joyce and her eight wonderful children: Dorothy- like her funny and loves entertaining friends and family, the oldest and her favorite, of course. Lawrence- like her smart and loves strongly and her favorite. Dawn Elaine - like her quiet and shares her love of reading, her favorite. Robin- like her fun and adventurous and her true favorite. Carolyn- like her strong and takes no gruff from anyone, her favorite. Sherilyn - like her hard working and can do anything, her favorite. J.P. - like her has traveled the world and "THE" favorite. Machelle - like her Beautiful in looks and spirit, loves people and the Baby - definitely, her favorite. Additionally, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
We would like to thank all the staff and doctors at UTMB Clearlake and MRC The Crossings for all their hard work and dedication while caring for our mom these last few weeks. Additionally, we want to thank Dr. Maria Hughes, Andrea Wirt and all the dedicated staff at UTMB PCP Geriatric department for their love and support while caring for our mom over the years. Donations may be made to the ASPCA or Galveston Humane Society in her name.
We were all a little better for knowing her, a lot sadder for losing her and will remember her with love always. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
