Richard Roland Rahr of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away in his home on, Friday, February 8th, 2019 at the age of 76 years. He was born August 2nd, 1942, in Wellsville, New York, the son of Earnest A. Rahr and Marguerite H. Leo Rahr, married Virginia A. Stehling, on January 5th, 1963 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Richard was a member of St. Mary's Church.
Richard Rahr, one of the PA program's most beloved faculty members, retired from UTMB in 2012, where he served as Chairman of the department since 1982. During that time, Rahr was the heart and soul of the program. He achieved national and state recognition for his giftedness as an educator. He received the National PA Educator of the Year award from the American Academy of Physician Assistants in 2000 for his outstanding teaching and leadership. In 2004, he received the Texas Society of Allied Health Professions' Distinguished Service Award. His long tenure has left a legacy of commitment to instilling the highest levels of professionalism in every student who graduates from the program.
Preceded in death by his parents,
Mr. Rahr is survived by the following, his wife, Virginia A. Stehling Rahr of Fredericksburg, two daughters, Veronica, and husband, Marvin Eaves of Carrollton, Texas, Jacqueline Rahr of Round Rock, Texas, grandchildren, Ryan Eaves and Ashlee Eaves, one brother, one sister, Lawrence Rahr, and, Jean and husband, Don Holmes all of Pasadena, Texas.
A vigil-rosary service will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:00 P.M. in the Schaetter Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, with Deacon Patrick Klein officiating.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fredericksburg.
Graveside services and interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
Pallbearers are, Ryan Eaves; Christian Marin; David Stehling; Sam Crenwelge; Jose Marin; and Jorge Marin
Those who so desire may make memorial contributions in his memory to the St. Mary's Church, The Richard Rahr Physician Assistant Memorial Scholarship Fund, or to the charity of their choice.
Visitation for Richard Rahr will be on Tuesday afternoon from 4 to 7:00 P.M. and on Wednesday morning from 7 to 9:45 A.M. in the Schaetter Funeral Home in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
