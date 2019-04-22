George Wilson Thomas was the youngest of eleven children born on March 26, 1939 to the late Edwin H. Thomas Sr., and Carrie Bell Thomas. He departed this life on April 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his son, Ronald George Thomas (Michelle) and by his brother, Paul Thomas and many other family and friends.
George accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in 1948 at his family Church, Avenue L Baptist Church.
A viewing will be held from 5pm-9pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, TX 77004. Another viewing will be held at 9am-11am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am on Thursday, April 25th at the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.