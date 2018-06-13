Loyd A. Archer Sr., formerly of Texas City, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Huntsville, TX.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Cox Funeral Home in Huntsville, TX from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Hill’s Chapel, 2 Booker Rd., Huntsville, TX with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.
Loyd is survived by; children Fransetta Wells and Loyd Archer Jr.; siblings Felder Pace (Shirley), Georgia Mae Penton, and Betty Tatum; aunt Luchia Haynes (Edgar); grandchildren Brandon Archer, Franisha and Torell Wells; great-grand children Adrian and Matthew Archer; and a host of family and friends.
