Pending services for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Lilian Mae Smith

LA MARQUE—Lilian Mae Smith, 77, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Friday, December 14, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
