Wilma Jean Fulton received her reward of eternal rest on August 22, 2018 after a brief illness. Wilma was born October 16, 1957 in Galveston, Texas to Joseph Fulton Sr. and Dorothy Lewis.
Wilma was a graduate of Ball High School C/O 76. She obtained her associates of Business degree from Galveston College and worked as an Executive Secretary for many years at Glacier Distributing Company in Houston Texas, before moving to Jacksonville Florida, where she made her home.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jo Ann Fulton; nephew, James Oliver Fulton; great nieces, Ja Nesha Harris, Maryanne Jones, and Evelyn Jade Bourgeois; uncles, Charles Edward Wallace and James Lewis; and aunt, Ruth Kelly.
Wilma leaves to cherish her memories, devoted friend Roosevelt Frazier; sisters, Sandra Fulton-Harris (Dion), Evelyn Smith (Jeffery), Mary McCoy (Nelson), and Deborah Fulton; brothers, Joseph Fulton Jr. (Loretta), and Robert Fulton; aunts, Barbara Wallace, Thelma Lee, Grace Lewis, and Shirley Sherman; nieces, Robin Nicole Fulton (Jermaine), Monique Fulton, Kyntessa Rollerson (Nathaniel), Dominique Bourgeois (Ceadric), Kysha Jackson, and Ariel Smith ; nephews, Williams Jones II, Jamal Jones, Charles Devan Fulton, and Alex Fulton (Charmaine); Great nephew Johnnie Harris III; devoted cousin Anthony Dermon; devoted former brother in law, Clyde Jackson; 30 great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Wilma touched are invited to the Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Home 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville Florida 32206 from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
