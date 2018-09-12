GALVESTON—Stanley Robert Clowers, age 76 of Galveston, died Saturday August 25, 2018 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston.
Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Stanley was born December 21, 1941 in Great Bend, Kansas to Herbert Leyland Clowers and Henrietta Merritt Clowers. The youngest of 8 children, the only one born in a hospital but like the rest of the family he grew up on the farm. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Kansas State then on to Ohio State where he received his Masters in Geology. While at Ohio State his eldest son was born.
He then traveled to New York for an interview with Texaco, who would send to Columbia, South America where he worked for 9 years and his second son was born. He was the chief Geologist that discovered Texaco’s Major Oil Field in Columbia. After his time in Columbia with Texaco, Stanley worked for companies that sent him to Sumatra, Indonesia, Syria, Iran and to Egypt where he met his beloved Shu Shu who was working as a nurse. The couple moved back to the U.S. in 1990 en route to Venezuela, supposedly for 6 weeks where he was to manage the Trends Co. Subsequently that company was bought out by Santa Fe Oil and Gas who then laid everyone off. Stanley was immediately hired back as a consultant in Geology an arrangement that allowed him to work with many companies in search for Oil and Gas. In the U.S. he worked in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Three years ago he and four of his closest colleagues formed a partnership that remains active today and where Stanley worked until his death. He remained a faithful and active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston.
Preceded in death by a son, Julian, survivors include his beloved wife of 30 years Shirley “Shu Shu” Clowers of Galveston; daughter, Nikki; sons, Benjamin and Adrian all of England and William Stanley Clowers and Grant David Clowers both of Denver, Colorado; brother, James and wife Karen of Topeka, Kansas; daughter in law Renita of Darwin, Northern Australia; granddaughters, Jennifer, Charlotte, Robyn and Ella; grandson Zac; great grandson Jaxson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends at home and around the world.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church.
