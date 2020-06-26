"The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord." On the morning of June 23, 2020, at his home in Houston, Texas, Henry Alvarado was called to his Heavenly home by Our Lord Jesus Christ. Henry was born in Galveston, Texas to parents Herman Alvarado and Mary Mejia Alvarado on July 15, 1939. He was the first of five children.
Henry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ninfa Alvarado, his parents Herman and Mary Alvarado, and his younger sister, Juanita Alvarado.
Henry loved visiting the island and would frequently pass to reflect years gone by at the former William B. Travis Elementary School and Ball High School where he graduated in 1958. He remained close friends over the years with comrades he lovingly referred to as "The Old Gang Reunion." He sincerely cherished his many laughs with Clarence Klaes (aka Ralph), Freddie Nelson, Steve O'Donohoe, and Roy Barnes, to name a few. Henry's love of sports during high school years only grew with age and led him to major league venues and baseball games across the country. Henry enjoyed collecting memorabilia from sports, movies, his beloved Galveston Island, and the many aspects of the rich, Hispanic culture he enjoyed so much. His long time co-workers and customers at Fiesta in Houston will certainly miss his company and humor in repeating the jokes in Spanish which he always tried to translate without losing the intended punchline meaning.
Henry is survived by his children, Rudy Alvarado and his wife Merlie, Liza Lewis, Mary Jane Fruzia and husband Brent, James Raymond Alvarado and wife Lisa, and Amelia Contreras and husband David; his sisters Mary Helen Draman and husband Ken; Orie Alvarado Hoover and husband Mike, and his baby sister, Irene Leyva and her husband Frank; his grandchildren Ryan and Kristopher Alvarado; Brandon and Dillon Fruzia and Morgan Russell; Russell, Erica, and Adam Contreras and Leslie Schwartz; and Jason Harvey, John Rudy Alvarado, Lacey Silva, and Chloe Alvarado; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews who brought him many smiles.
Visitation will be held on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Fwy, Houston, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held on July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am., also at Earthman Resthaven.
