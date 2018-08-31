Fannin
Celebration of life services for Gladys Fannin will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park.
Wygrys
Celebration of life services for Anna Wygrys will be held at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home with interment to follow.
LaVergne
Funeral Mass for Rogers LaVergne will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Wilson
Celebration of life services for Roy Wilson will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Macedonia Baptist Church, 2920 Ave. M. 1/2, Galveston. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
James
Celebration of life services for Elliott James will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of First Love Church, 2420 36th St. N., Texas City.
John
Funeral Mass for Bernard John Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Wilson
Home going services for Spencer Wilson will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Live Oak Church, 1020 32nd St. in Galveston.
Woodard
Funeral services for Lena Woodard will be held at 1 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave L in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Manning
Celebration of life services for Keia Manning will be held at 11 a.m. at Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Fernandez
Funeral services for John Fernandez, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Martin
Funeral services for Mary Martin will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Westward Street Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward, Texas City. She will be laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Longacre
Graveside services for Louise Longacre will be held at 11 a.m. at Alta Loma Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
